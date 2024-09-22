Gautam Budh Nagar admin seeks RWAs’ active role in UPITS 2024

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has urged resident welfare associations (RWAs) to actively participate in the second edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS), 2024 and stressed on the importance of community involvement in making the event a success, officials said on Sunday. Noida has around 130 registered RWAs and play a significant role in managing residential welfare and collaborating with local authorities for civic issues, and developmental projects, such as the recent preparations for the UP International Trade Show. (HT Photo)

The UPITS is set to be organised from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Following the success of the 2023 edition, the district administration is focused on ensuring that this year’s event is even more impactful and well-organised, they added.

Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar, during a meeting held recently with the RWAs and encouraged the office bearers to spread awareness among residents.

“The UPITS is not just an opportunity to showcase our business potential, but also a platform to celebrate the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Uttar Pradesh. This event will position our state as a global trade hub while preserving and promoting the essence of our traditions. I urge all members of the community to actively participate and help make this event a resounding success,” the DM said.

The administration has called upon RWAs to ensure their active participation in the event.

To be sure, Noida has around 130 registered Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). These RWAs play a significant role in managing residential welfare and collaborating with local authorities for civic issues, and developmental projects, such as the recent preparations for the UP International Trade Show.

“We have been asked to bring in as many RWA representatives as possible to ensure the success of this year’s UPITS. We have been encouraged to promote active participation among the RWAs and we are informing all RWAs to complete their registration through the provided link for UPITS at the earliest, so that we can submit the details to the district administration on time,” KK Jain, general secretary, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA).