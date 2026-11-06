Gautam Budh Nagar admin steps up safety measures ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja

GREATER NOIDA: With markets expected to witness a rush of shoppers, and public spaces seeing increased footfall in this festive season, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration is stepping up measures related to fire safety, emergency healthcare, traffic management and sanitation ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, officials said on Thursday.

The arrangements were reviewed at a meeting chaired by the DM late Wednesday, attended by officials from various departments and development authorities. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The focus is on preventing fire-related incidents, ensuring prompt medical assistance and managing crowds at markets, religious places and other public gathering points during the celebrations, they added.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The priority is to ensure that every festival is celebrated in a peaceful, safe and convenient environment. All departments must work in coordination and ensure that necessary arrangements are in place at markets, religious places and public gathering venues,” district magistrate Medha Roopam in a statement on Thursday.

With firecracker sales and festive shopping likely to add to congestion, the fire department will inspect major markets, commercial establishments and designated firecracker sale points, said officials.

Only permitted green crackers will be allowed at designated locations, while the sale and use of prohibited firecrackers will be monitored. Fire tenders and emergency response equipment will also be kept operational, they added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hospitals, meanwhile, are preparing for possible burn injuries and other emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hospitals, meanwhile, are preparing for possible burn injuries and other emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Government hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres have been instructed to ensure availability of doctors, trained medical staff, medicines and essential equipment, said officials, adding that ambulances and emergency medical services will remain operational to facilitate timely shifting of patients.

The administration is also focusing on crowd management, with police deployment and traffic regulation to be strengthened at busy markets and religious sites.

Food safety teams will intensify inspections of sweet shops and markets, collecting samples of sweets, khoya, paneer, milk, ghee and other products to check for adulteration. Shops will also face checks by the weights and measures department to prevent discrepancies in weighing, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The arrangements are being planned keeping in mind the expected rush over several consecutive festivals. Particular attention is being given to fire safety at markets and cracker sale points, and teams will be available to respond to any emergency,” a district administration official said.

Uninterrupted electricity, street lighting, sanitation, garbage collection and drinking water facilities are also part of the preparations. Municipal bodies have been asked to ensure functional public toilets and clean public spaces.

For Chhath Puja, ponds and ghats will be cleaned, with adequate lighting and barricading arranged to ensure the safety of devotees. The Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities will also review road conditions, encroachments and traffic movement in their respective areas, said officials.

The arrangements were reviewed at a meeting chaired by the DM late Wednesday, attended by officials from various departments and development authorities.