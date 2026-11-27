GREATER NOIDA:Students who have turned 18 or will soon be eligible to vote will be a key focus of Gautam Budh Nagar district’s voter enrolment drive ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The campaign is part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, which aims to improve turnout and ensure more eligible citizens are registered to vote. (HT Archive) more less

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The district plans to reach young people through schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Departments of higher, secondary and basic education have been asked to identify eligible students and help them register on the electoral roll using Form 6. The drive will also cover those who turn 18 by the next qualifying date, officials said.

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The campaign is part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, which aims to improve turnout and ensure more eligible citizens are registered to vote.

“Officials have been directed to coordinate with educational institutions and conduct awareness activities in urban and rural areas. The focus is not only to encourage people to vote, but also to ensure eligible citizens are registered before the elections,” said chief development officer Bhalchandra Tripathi, who is overseeing the district-level exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} Nodal officers will visit institutions in their areas to organise awareness activities. Schools have been asked to hold voter awareness pledges during morning assemblies. Parent-teacher meetings will be used to engage families, while signature campaigns and other activities have also been proposed, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nodal officers will visit institutions in their areas to organise awareness activities. Schools have been asked to hold voter awareness pledges during morning assemblies. Parent-teacher meetings will be used to engage families, while signature campaigns and other activities have also been proposed, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration is involving the panchayati raj, health, and women and child development departments to reach people beyond the educational institutions.

“Officials have been asked to plan activities suited to their areas and adopt innovative methods to improve public participation. The exercise will cover all tehsils and assembly constituencies in Gautam Budh Nagar, with departments working together,” Tripathi added.

With the 2027 assembly elections approaching, officials said registering newly eligible voters is an important part of the preparations. By involving educational institutions, the administration aims to reach young citizens who might otherwise miss the chance to register, officials added.