Noida schools warned against forcing parents to buy books from particular shops

Following several complaints from parents of students enrolled in private schools in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools has directed all school principals to ensure that they are not selling pressuring parents to buy books and other school accessories from specific vendors, in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018. Parents have been complaining about this issue since March 25 that while books for recognised boards such as ICSE, NCERT and the Uttar Pradesh Board, are available in several shops, some schools are compelling them to buy from a specific vendor on the school campus, where the same books are also sold at a higher price. (HT Archive)

The district inspector of schools said in an order to principals of all board recognised schools in the district on Wednesday that according to the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, “No student shall be compelled to purchase books, shoes, socks and uniform from a particular shop.”

The inspector has also threatened private schools in the district with severe consequences if they compel students’ parents to buy accessories from a specific vendor.

“On March 27, we sent a letter to all the principals and managers of the district’s board-recognised schools, reminding them of the Act’s rules. However, several parents whose children attend private schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have complained to us and the education department that these directives are not being followed by some schools. As a result, we issued the directives to all principals again on Wednesday, along with a warning that if these rules are not followed, strict action will be taken against the violating schools,” said Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (Dios), Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, parents have been complaining about this issue since March 25.

Manoj Kataria, founder of the Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society, said books for recognised boards such as ICSE, NCERT and the Uttar Pradesh Board, are available in several shops but some schools are compelling parents to buy from a specific vendor on the school campus, where the same books are also sold at a higher price.

“The new academic session has begun or is about to begin in all district schools. As students are promoted to new classes during this time, parents must purchase academic materials for their new classes. Five years after the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act was implemented, some schools are still violating it,” said Kataria, adding that parents hope that after Dios directives, schools will follow the rules outlined in the Act.

According to the Act, the District Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC), which consists of the district magistrate, the district inspector of schools, a parent, a principal, a chartered accountant, an engineer and a senior officer of state finance and account services, all nominated by the district magistrate, will set up an inquiry against the particular school. After the school is found guilty, DFRC can impose a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh for the first-time violation. For the second time, a fine of up to ₹5 lakh can be imposed, and for the third time violation, can recommend cancellation of recognition/affiliation to the concerned Board.

If the decision aggrieves a recognised school or any person, they can appeal against it.

