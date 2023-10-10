Gautam Budh Nagar to utilize high-rise apartments as polling booths

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has decided to convert high-rise apartments into polling booths, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday. This move aims to provide greater convenience for voters who are reluctant to travel to rural areas to cast their votes, according to officials. This move aims to provide greater convenience for voters who are reluctant to travel to rural areas to cast their votes, according to officials. (HT Photo)

In this regard, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma of Gautam Budh Nagar convened a meeting with representatives of housing societies and various political parties on Monday. During the meeting, attendees were encouraged to offer suggestions or raise objections by Wednesday.

According to officials, the Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed chief electoral officers to identify polling booths in housing societies to ensure 100% voter turnout.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration officials stated that the details and modalities would be finalized, and a comprehensive list would be provided to the election commission by Wednesday, officials said.

Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (ADM Finance), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We are identifying housing societies and high-rise buildings in the district to establish polling booths in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held in March or April next year. During the meeting, representatives of different political parties and housing societies were asked to submit proposals for setting up polling stations. Wednesday (October 11) is the last day for providing details and raising claims or objections. After that, a final list of identified stations will be sent to the state election commission.”

ADM Finance added, “The objective is to ensure a high voter turnout in Gautam Budh Nagar. Establishing polling booths closer to housing societies will help address urban voters’ reluctance to exercise their voting rights, as voting stations are often located in rural areas. This decision will make it easier for urban residents to reach polling stations and cast their votes.”

Locals, meanwhile, have welcomed the move, anticipating that it will encourage more people to participate in the electoral process.

Megha Mishra, a homemaker and resident of Sector 93A, Noida, said, “The presence of polling booths in residential societies will make it easier for urban residents to vote. Previously, people had to travel long distances to vote, often to rural areas, which was quite inconvenient. This decision is likely to alleviate the commute problem.”

