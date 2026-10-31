GB Nagar admin asks colleges, hostels to ensure census coverage of students

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has asked universities, colleges, residential schools, hostels and other institutions to ensure that students, staff and other residents living on their premises are counted in Census 2027.

According to the schedule shared by the administration, the self-enumeration process will be conducted from November 16 to 30, 2026 through the official portal. House-to-house enumeration by census personnel will follow from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. (Representative photo)

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In a communication issued on October 28, district magistrate and principal census officer Medha Roopam asked institutional heads and hostel administrators to coordinate with census officials and help them enumerate residents.

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“The success of Census 2027 will depend on ensuring that no resident of Uttar Pradesh is left out of the enumeration,” Roopam said.

According to the schedule shared by the administration, the self-enumeration process will be conducted from November 16 to 30, 2026 through the official portal. House-to-house enumeration by census personnel will follow from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027.

Institutions have been asked to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with census officials and prepare a list of people living on their premises, including students, hostel occupants, teaching and non-teaching staff and other employees, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every institution should appoint a nodal officer and ensure that the required information is made available to census officials,” the DM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every institution should appoint a nodal officer and ensure that the required information is made available to census officials,” the DM said. {{/usCountry}}

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They have also been asked to allow census personnel with valid identification to enter their premises and provide necessary records needed to accurately count residents through the PE Mobile App.

Officials said the administration has also advised institutions to inform residents about self-enumeration through websites, emails, WhatsApp groups and other channels.

The administration has also cautioned against denying census personnel access or withholding information required for enumeration. Any difficulty or lack of cooperation during the exercise would be brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, officials added.

The directions have been circulated to university vice-chancellors, college principals, institutional heads, hostel administrators and officials concerned with the district’s census exercise.