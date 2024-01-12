GB Nagar admin to publish revised electoral rolls by Jan 22

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration will be publishing the revised electoral rolls by January 22, 2024 while the voter ID cards of as many as 52,914 applicants will soon be dispatched, its officials said on Friday. 52,914 applications are under process for voters’ enrolment and ID cards of these voters will soon be dispatched. (HT Archive)

Between October, 2023 to January 9, 2024, the district administration has received a total of 60,790 applications for new voter ID cards and of these, 52,914 have been found to be valid.

Applications with regard to changing address, deleting names, were also received, said officials.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, the 52,914 applications are under process for voters’ enrolment and ID cards of these voters will soon be dispatched.

He said the district administration has also received the applications regarding deleting names and change of address.

“As many as 74,843 Form 7 with regard to deleting names were received and of these, 66,038 were found to be valid. Besides, 41,810 forms for making corrections in the name/address were also received of which, 37,536 have been accepted,” said Verma.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the political parties for their cooperation in the process of revision of the electoral rolls and directed related officials to make voters aware.

“We have urged the representatives of the political parties to extend their cooperation in the revision of electoral rolls while instructions have been given to create awareness among voters,” he said.

“Directions have been given to ensure smooth delivery of voters’ IDs to the respective addresses,” added Verma.

According to Jewar’s MLA Dhirendra Singh, the district has been gearing up for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and for the purpose, “we are cooperating with the administration and authorities and assisting in revision of electoral rolls while also creating voting awareness among voters...”

As per the information from Gautam Budh Nagar administration, of the 15.37 lakh voters only 62.7% had voted during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Presently, there are 18.32 lakh voters that incorporates 7.61 lakh in Noida, 7.04 lakh in Dadri and 3.67 lakh in Jewar constituency--in Gautam Budh Nagar.