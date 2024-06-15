GB Nagar: Relief from heat likely after June 19

NOIDA: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar have been grappling with frequent and prolonged power outages that have been adding to their daily challenges amid a scorching heat. According to weather experts, the city is likely to have some reprieve from the intense heat over the coming days. The heat wave is likely to last till June 19 (Wednesday) following which there will be some respite from the scorching heat as scattered rainfall is expected around June 21 in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and western parts of Uttar Pradesh. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The heat wave is likely to last till June 19 (Wednesday) following which there will be some respite from the scorching heat as scattered rainfall is expected around June 21 in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, the experts said.

“May 26 onwards, the wind direction has changed to westerly, and these winds were travelling from Balochistan and Thar Desert, where temperatures are very high. These dry and hot winds are responsible for the intense heat and spike in temperatures reaching up to 45°C, and beyond. However, a western disturbance is approaching the hills that will increase the cyclonic circulation over Punjab and adjoining areas,” said vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat.

He said the heat wave is expected to continue till June 19 as scattered rainfall is expected thereafter, around June 21 in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR that will extend to the western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“Subsequently, easterly winds from Bay of Bengal will then be approaching leading to the onset of monsoon,” Palawat added.

Gautam Budh Nagar district has been reeling under the grip of heatwave for over a month with maximum temperature hovering around 45°C.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of Gautam Budh Nagar was recorded at 45°C while the minimum temperature stood at 33.4 °C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On June 14, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 45.6°C and 34°C respectively. On June 13, it was 46.7°C and 30.1°C; on June 12, it was 46°C and 27.9°C; on June 11, it was 45.9°C and 29°C; and on June 10, it stood at 44.5°C and 30.4°C, respectively.

The intense heat has been giving a tough time to Noida residents who have been witnessing frequent power outages.

“We have been facing power cuts of almost 10 hours in Sector 63,” said NK Sharma, a resident.

“The issue of power cuts has not been resolved in Haibatpur and we have been finding it very challenging with temperature reaching as high as 45°C,” said another resident, Rahul Giri.

“Sector 41 has been witnessing daily power cuts during odd hours,” said Anurag Singh, another resident.

“There have been power outages of 5-6 hours for over two weeks,” said Pankaj Gaur, a resident of Chipyana, Greater Noida.

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Noida, chief engineer Rajeev Mohan said there were frequent and prolonged outages in parts of Noida due to some major faults within the transformer of Sector 129 earlier but it has been fixed now. “However, local faults continue to happen amid high temperatures that lead to temporary outages,” he added.