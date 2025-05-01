GDA: Harnandipuram set to get Delhi link to ease snarls at RNE

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is planning a new elevated road linking the upcoming township to the existing Hindon elevated road to enhance connectivity to Delhi and support its proposed Harnandipuram township, officials said. The proposed 521-hectare Harnandipuram township is planned behind RNE and near the Delhi Meerut Road (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The new stretch, estimated to be about 2 km long, is currently in the planning stage, and a formal proposal is expected to be presented in upcoming board meetings. The project aims to provide a signal-free commute from Harnandipuram to Delhi by connecting commuters to the Karhera rotary near Raj Nagar Extension (RNE), from where they can take the existing 10.3-km Hindon elevated road to reach UP-Gate at the Delhi border.

“The new elevated road is expected to be about 2km long and will save commuters from traffic near RNE. This will also boost the prospects of the Harnandipuram scheme, as its occupants will also get direct connectivity to Delhi,” said Rudresh Shukla, GDA’s media coordinator.

GDA officials estimate the cost of the new elevated road to be between ₹200 crore and ₹250 crore. They added that the elevated road will complement the planned 45-metre-wide road that connects the Harnandipuram township to the Delhi Meerut Road. “Once the new elevated road is developed, the 45-metre road, coupled with it, will act as a bypass for both local and long-distance travellers,” Shukla added.

The Hindon elevated road, which currently offers a 10-12 minute signal-free commute from Karhera rotary to UP-Gate near Ghazipur in East Delhi, is already being used by commuters from RNE. GDA intends to provide similar convenience to future residents of Harnandipuram.

The proposed 521-hectare Harnandipuram township is planned behind RNE and near the Delhi Meerut Road. It will be built on land belonging to eight villages. To avoid delays, the authority plans to acquire the land directly from farmers.

Earlier, on March 29, GDA announced land procurement rates for five of these villages, whose combined 336.84 hectares of land are to be used for Phase 1 of the township project.