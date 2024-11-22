Ghaziabad: 22-year-old stabbed to death over verbal abuse; one arrested

Ghaziabad: The police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his neighbour and causing his death after the latter asked him not to hurl abuses in the neighbourhood late Thursday night. There was some heated exchange of words between Saurabh and suspect Rupesh. The men sitting near the bonfire heard that verbal abuses were being hurled, and one of them, Mahesh, objected to this. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Rupesh Mahto, a resident of New Shanti Nagar, Nandgram, and the victim as Mahesh Kumar Mahto, 22, his neighbour.

Officers said that victim Mahesh and his brother Ramesh along with some other neighbours had lit a bonfire outside their house to ward off cold and were sitting near it around 9pm.

“The suspect (Rupesh) was visiting the house of his friend Saurabh (in the neighbourhood), and was in an inebriated state when the incident happened. There was some heated exchange of words between Saurabh and suspect Rupesh. The men sitting near the bonfire heard that verbal abuses were being hurled, and one of them, Mahesh, objected to this. He tried to tell the suspect that abusive words were not warranted in the neighbourhood and he should abstain,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram police station.

The suspect (Rupesh) grew aggressive and stabbed Mahesh a couple of times with a knife that he pulled out from his pocket.

“Locals rushed the victim to a hospital but he succumbed during the treatment. In the meantime, police were informed. We formed several teams to track the suspect. He was arrested from Hanuman Chowk in Nandgram on Friday while trying to flee to his native place in Bihar,” the ACP added.

Following a complaint from the brother of the deceased, police have registered a first information report for murder against the suspect at Nandgram police station.