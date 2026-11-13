Ghaziabad: 26-yr-old man arrested for murdering nine-month-old son

Ghaziabad: Days after a nine-month-old child’s body was exhumed by police in Ghaziabad, his 26-year-old father was arrested on Thursday on murder charges, police officials said. The development follows a police complaint filed by the boy’s 24-year-old mother on Tuesday alleging that her husband killed their son while she was out for work. (Representational image)

The development follows a police complaint filed by the boy’s 24-year-old mother on Tuesday alleging that her husband killed their son while she was out for work and later buried the body. On Wednesday, the autopsy report also revealed that the death was due to strangulation.

“During interrogation, the man told police that he suspected his wife of being in a relation elsewhere, as she used to go out for work, and also that the child was not his. He also used to beat her up, and they had fought a couple of times recently. Locals also told police about the existing issues between the couple. He has been arrested for murder,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Wave City.

The Ghaziabad police also confirmed the murder motive in an official statement issued on Thursday evening.

The couple got married in 2022, and the woman worked as a cook because her husband was unemployed, said officials.

The woman complained to police that the alleged murder took place between 7:30am and 10:30am on Monday. When she returned from work, her husband told her that the child was asleep. About an hour later, when she tried to wake up the child, he showed no signs of life.

“Later, her husband, along with locals, allegedly buried the body while claiming it was a case of natural death. The woman had spotted some marks on the child’s throat, and she approached the police on Tuesday with a complaint against her husband. The body was exhumed, and an autopsy revealed death due to strangulation,” said Shailender Singh, SHO of the Wave City police station.

Sections for concealment of crime by the suspect may be added to the case investigation following statements of boy’s mother, he added.