Ghaziabad authority identifies land for Harnandipuram township, invites objections

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has identified land parcels for its ambitious Hanandipuram housing scheme near Delhi-Meerut Road, and these land parcels will be acquired through direct purchase agreements with farmers in eight villages. The authority has also invited public objections, if any, to the land acquisition. The authority requires about 521 hectares for the new housing scheme. It has floated the mega scheme after a gap of about 20 years, after the Madhuban Bapudham residential scheme, officials said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The GDA board on August 5 cleared the proposal for developing the Harnandipuram housing scheme near the Delhi-Meerut Road and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The scheme proposes the procurement of land from farmers of eight villages of Mathurapur, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhneda Khurd, Shahpur Nijmorta, Bhovapur, and Morta.

“We have identified land chunks that are proposed to be obtained on the basis of direct purchase agreement from farmers. A public notice has also been issued if anyone has objections regarding the purchase. We have also informed the farmers that the scheme is in pubic interest, and the land should not be sold to private players. We intend to take up planned development after procuring the land,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

The officials said the authority requires about 521 hectares for the new housing scheme. It has floated the mega scheme after a gap of about 20 years, after the Madhuban Bapudham residential scheme.

The officials said the land proposed for the Harnandipuram housing scheme is majorly agricultural land identified under draft Master Plan 2031, and with the intervention of the state government, the authority will get it converted to residential land.

On January 9, the authority had also held discussions with groups of farmers who indicated that they were ready to cooperate with the upcoming scheme, but the authority should also safeguard their interests.

“The circle rates in eight villages, which are adjacent to each other, are different. These are anything in the range of ₹500-5,000 per square metre (sqm). On the other hand, the market rate is about ₹40,000-50,000 per sqm. We have asked the authority officials to bring out a rate for direct purchase of land that is acceptable to farmers. The villages are near Raj Nagar Extension, the RRTS corridor, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, so the market rate of the land is on the higher side,” said Daksh Nagar, a resident of Raghunathpur.

The authority officials familiar with the development said a committee of officials is already studying the prevailing rates and will chalk out direct purchase rates.

“The public objection stage will reveal the demands made by farmers. Thereafter, a final decision on rates will be arrived at. The authority aims to safeguard the interests of farmers,” said an officer from GDA.