Police have registered a first information report (FIR) after videos allegedly showing celebratory firing at a Kuan Pujan ceremony in Duhai, near Delhi-Meerut Road, were widely circulated on social media, officials said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered against unidentified people under BNS Section 125 (rash and negligent act endangering life and safety of others) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at Madhuban Bapudham police station on November 17. (Representative photo)

The incident took place between 3pm and 4pm on November 16, police said. After taking note of the videos, a police team visited the spot and spoke to residents who said the firing occurred during a ceremony held by a resident.

“The people seen in the video were private security personnel hired by the resident who organised the ceremony. They were firing in the air with double-barrel guns. The video is part of the investigation,” said Abhay Rajendra Daga, ACP, Kavi Nagar circle.

The FIR was registered against unidentified people under BNS Section 125 (rash and negligent act endangering life and safety of others) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at Madhuban Bapudham police station on November 17.

The FIR, seen by HT, said the firing caused fear among the residents. The videos, filmed from behind parked cars, show two people firing guns in the air. HT could not independently verify their authenticity.

Police are investigating who instructed the security personnel to fire their guns. “Once this is established, the licensed guns will be seized and the licenses cancelled. Appropriate legal action will be taken soon,” the ACP added.