Ghaziabad: Stray puppy killed as unidentified men open fire in Loni

Ghaziabad: Three unidentified men, allegedly in a drunken state, opened fire in Loni’s Indrapuri and one of the bullets hit and killed a stray puppy on the road, police said, adding that they have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a suo motu FIR in the matter, Teams are trying to identify and trace the suspects, they said. Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 336 (rash and negligent acts, endangering life and safety of others), 429 (for mischief in order to kill animal) and also levied provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (Representational image)

The police on Thursday registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (rash and negligent acts, endangering life and safety of others), 429 (for mischief in order to kill animal) and also levied provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident took place around 4.30pm on Wednesday, police said.

“Our team went to the site and found that the suspects had fled on their bike. Upon investigation, we found that they were in an inebriated state and were standing near a drain in Indirapuri. There, they resorted to unprovoked firing with the help of illegal weapons. One of the shots hit a stray puppy, killing it on the spot,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Loni Border police station area.

ACP Verma said the three unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing.

“The incident could have resulted to fatal injury to locals. The three suspects were on a bike and fled soon after the puppy got killed. Our teams are trying to establish their identities with the help of local information and also with the help of footage from CCTV cameras nearby,” Verma said.

Animal rights activists said the police must expedite identification of the suspects.

“They must have been firing shots just for fun and ended up hitting the puppy. The police must take strict action in the case and should speedily identify the three suspects,” said Surbhi Rawat, president of People for Animals (Ghaziabad).