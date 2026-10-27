Ghaziabad: A three-year-old child allegedly died after falling through an open air-conditioner (AC) shaft from the 17th floor of a high-rise of city apartment, Aditya World City, near National Highway-9 in Ghaziabad on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the child was playing near the AC shaft, which had been left open after the unit was sent for repairs. (HT Photo)

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According to police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the child was playing near the AC shaft, which had been left open after the unit was sent for repairs. The shaft opeing was inside the flat, they added.

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Police received information about the incident around 9pm through a memo from a local hospital. A police team reached the spot and found that the child had been declared brought dead by the hospital.

“The child’s family lives in a rented flat on the 17th floor. Initial investigation revealed that the AC had been sent for repairs and the shaft was left open. The child unknowingly went near the opening and fell to the ground floor,” said Shailendra Singh, SHO of Wave City police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO added that the guards and residents heard a louse noise, spotted the child and alerted his family. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO added that the guards and residents heard a louse noise, spotted the child and alerted his family. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the family had not filed a complaint and declined to have an autopsy conducted.

“The family is in a state of shock and trauma. The AC vent was located close to the floor inside the flat . We will investigate further,” the SHO added.