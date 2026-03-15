Ghaziabad: To check flooding, NH-9 drain remodelling proposed, sent for approval

Ghaziabad: A detailed project report (DPR) for remodelling a major drain near National Highway (NH) 9 has been prepared to prevent urban flooding with a projected cost of ₹150 crore and sent to higher authorities for approval, the officials at construction and design services (C&DS), a unit of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, said on Saturday. Dain runs parallel to the housing society, Crossings Republik Township and suffered damage. (Representative photo)

The officials said that the drain runs from ABES Engineering College to Shahberi culvert, in west Greater Noida. Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam had last year proposed the project to restructure and restore the drain to prevent urban flooding during the monsoon.

“We have prepared a DPR for the remodelling of the drain, and the project is estimated at ₹150 crore. The DPR is sent to state officials for approval. Under the project, a 1.752 km length of the drain will be remodelled with precast slabs. Once done, a two-lane surface road can also be laid down over the drain,” C&DS project manager Ranjeet Singh told HT.

The drain runs parallel to the housing society, Crossings Republik Township and suffered damage during a heavy rain on the intervening night of July 30 - 31 last year.

It connects to various other drains at South Side, Bulandshahr, Loha Mandi, Vivekanand Nagar, Sector 23, Sanjay Nagar, and Vijay Nagar. The width of the drain is about 10-14 metres with a depth of about 20 feet.

At present, a two-lane road runs alongside the drain, carrying thousands of commuters from NH-9 to the Shahberi culvert in Greater Noida. The officials said that once the drain is remodelled and a road is constructed, commuters will get significant relief.

“The project will help tackle urban flooding and traffic,” NK Chaudhary, the corporation’s chief engineer, told HT.