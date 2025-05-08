Ghaziabad to continue mock security drills

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district on Wednesday went ahead with its scheduled mock security drills, hours after the Indian Army carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan late Tuesday night. District officials said that although the drill was directed for a day, it will continue in the days to come. District magistrate Deepak Meena said that power blackout was also done at five high-rises. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Being conducted amid prevailing India-Pakistan tensions in the light of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the mock drills were held in five high-rises and 10 schools.

“We have directed that the drills should continue further so that more students and other volunteers get inputs and get trained in safety measures. This is pertinent amid the developing scenario,” the DM added.

Ghaziabad is among the 15 civil defence districts of Uttar Pradesh where the drills were scheduled to be conducted.

Flights from the civil airport, near the Hindon airbase, were suspended for a day on Wednesday. The civil airport uses the runway of the airbase and operates civil flights to 15 different destinations.

“The suspension of flights was for a day on Wednesday, and further directions were awaited,” the DM added.

Locals were trained how to conduct themselves during varying conditions.

“We learnt how to protect ourselves by covering our heads or moving to corners or under tables/chairs etc, in situation of air raids or natural calamities like earthquakes. We will now further impart the learnings to our family and friends,” said Umera Hasan, a student of MB Girls College, Navyug Market.

Meanwhile, residents also came out in large numbers to mark the late night Indian defence forces’ strikes.

“The response by the Indian army is admirable and people of India are thankful and happy about the strikes in Pakistan. Many of us distributed sweets and also celebrated after the news of the strikes came in. If anyone dares to indulge in misadventure, our army will respond similarly,” Shakoor Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Kaila Bhatta.

“We gathered and distributed sweets after the strikes. Our army has reduced terror camps to dust. We always had faith in our army to do it,” said Zakir Saifi, former councilor from Prem Nagar.