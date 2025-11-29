Ghaziabad to get first advanced driving training centre with automated test tracks

The Ghaziabad district is likely to get its first advanced driving training centre (ADTC). Those applying for a driving license will be able to take up mandatory driving tests on state-of-the-art equipment and simulators and take an optional driving training course, regional transport department officials said on Friday. The facility is equipped with 56 cameras along with sensors, which will rate the driving skill and provide the test results. (PTI)

The new facility has come up at Guldhar, on a two-acre plot of land, adjacent to the Delhi Meerut Road, officials added.

The facility will be operated by a private firm on a public-private partnership basis and the driving test will be taken on computerised automated tracks, without any human intervention. The driving test will be done in a phased manner in a day, added officials.

“The facility is equipped with 56 cameras along with sensors, which will rate the driving skill and provide the test results. Applicants will fail the test if found not wearing seat belts, helmets or not using indicators during the test, even if she/he scored high marks,” said Vipin Kumar, additional regional transport officer.

The results will be conveyed to the transport department for issuance of driving licenses.

Officials added that the government fees of ₹1,000 will be charged for the tests and ₹6,000 for the optional driving training course for 30 days.

“The training course will include skills about identification and use of traffic rules. A certificate will also be provided at the end of the course,” Kumar added.

Officials said that they cater to about 200 driving license applications per day.

The new facility plays an important role as driving tests will be fully automated and will directly benefit the applicants who want to get driving licenses.

The first ADTC in Ghaziabad was to start in January this year, but certain legal issues hampered the start of the facility.

The then UP transport commissioner, in an order dated December 31, 2024, provisionally authorised the center for operation. In response, Neeraj Mishra, an advocate in Allahabad, on January 9 sent a letter to the principal secretary (transport), seeking cancellation of the order, stating that it allegedly flouted the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and no fees were determined.

In response, the then principal secretary (transport), Lakku Venkateshwarlu, in his order of January 11, cancelled the order issued by the transport commissioner.

“The legal issues have now been resolved, and the first ADTC will start its operations on December 1. Till now, we are conducting normal driving tests at the regional transport office premises, and from December 1, applicants will go through driving tests at the new facility,” said PK Singh, regional transport officer.