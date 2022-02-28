Ghaziabad: Tunnel boring work begins for RRTS project

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is taking up the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has started with tunnel boring work,” officials said on Monday. The 82km RRTS project, which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut through high-speed trains, has two underground sections – a 5.5km stretch connecting New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Vaishali in Ghaziabad and the other is 7km section from Brahmpuri to Begum Pul in Meerut.

The NCRTC has deployed its first tunnel boring machine which they have named “Sudarshan” for the New Ashok Nagar-Vaishali section, the officials said, adding that the agency has decided to construct two tunnels each side for two-way movement of trains and each tunnels will be 6.5 metres in width.

The first underground section from New Ashok Nagar to Vaishali will be constructed below the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) at Anand Vihar, outer ring road and the ISBT at Kaushambi.

“The first tunnel boring machine has been deployed at Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar stretch while the second will work from Anand Vihar to Vaishali. Likewise, two more such machines will work on same pattern for the second tunnel. This working pattern will speed up the work. The other three machines will be deployed in the next three months,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

“At Meerut, the similar boring pattern will be taken up with the help of four tunnel boring machines. In all, we will deploy eight such machines at the two underground sections of the RRTS project,” Vats added.

The NCRTC officials said that an RRTS tunnel will be of bigger width than the normal Metro train tunnel in order to accommodate high-speed trains.

Of the 82km RRTS corridor, about 12.5km is underground section while the rest is based on pillars and coming up on the median of the Delhi-Meerut Road. The ₹30,274 crore project is scheduled to get commissioned in March, 2025.

