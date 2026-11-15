Ghaziadab: Influencer’s relatives targeted in late-night attack at Loni hospital

Ghaziabad: Police on Saturday registered an FIR for attempted murder and rioting after a family was allegedly attacked and shot at by a group of men at a hospital in Loni late Friday night, an officer said.

The FIR was registered at Loni police station against an identified person and 8 to 10 unidentified persons, police said. (Representative photo)

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The FIR was registered at Loni police station against an identified person and 8 to 10 unidentified persons, police said, suspecting it to be a case of attack against a social media influencer from the family who is currently lodged in jail. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Bundu Khan, a resident of Gauri Patti in Loni.

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“A group of men attacked Khan’s family late Friday night and fired shots. Two gunshots pierced through the window panel of the hospital, but no one was injured. Suspects will soon be traced,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

According to the FIR, seen by HT, Khan’s son and daughter-in-law went to the private hospital near Loni around 10.15pm after the woman complained of some health issues. Khan’s wife and grandson accompanied them.

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{{^usCountry}} As they reached the hospital, a group of men arrived and damaged the car with bricks and sticks. They fired shots at my family, who ran inside the hospital and hid in a washroom. The suspects, while searching for them, assaulted a woman sanitation worker at the hospital and also fired shots at a window panel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As they reached the hospital, a group of men arrived and damaged the car with bricks and sticks. They fired shots at my family, who ran inside the hospital and hid in a washroom. The suspects, while searching for them, assaulted a woman sanitation worker at the hospital and also fired shots at a window panel. {{/usCountry}}

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Khan said his family called up the police, and the suspects fled. The FIR was registered under BNS sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 191(2) (rioting), 125 (acts endangering life and personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage).