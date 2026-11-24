Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Authority on Monday said it has freed around 12,000 square metres of land, demolishing illegal houses, shops, and boundary walls in the Sahara Samtal area of Chhapraula village, officials said.

The three-hour drive, launched at 6:30am, followed directions of Greater Noida Authority CEO Balkar Singh, the Authority said in a statement. (HT Photo) more less

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The three-hour drive, launched at 6:30am, followed directions of Greater Noida Authority CEO Balkar Singh, the Authority said in a statement, adding that the land, measuring about three acres, is estimated to be worth around ₹24 crore.

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The demolition targeted structures built without permission, including houses and shops allegedly constructed by property dealers. Some people protested during the operation; however, the drive was completed. The Authority’s team, accompanied by police, used JCBs and dumpers to demolish the illegal structures. Boundary walls built with the intention of grabbing land were also razed.

ACEO Sumit Yadav said in a statement that the Sahara Samtal area falls within the notified area of Greater Noida. “Construction is not permitted without the authority’s permission. We have urged people to contact the authority and verify details before buying land in Greater Noida,” said Yadav, cautioning people against investing their hard-earned money in illegal colonies.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said all work circles in the project department had been instructed to run campaigns against illegal constructions and encroachments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said all work circles in the project department had been instructed to run campaigns against illegal constructions and encroachments. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation was attended by Mukesh Kumar Singh, deputy general manager (project); Vijay Rawal, senior manager; Prabhat Shankar, manager; Nitish Kumar, assistant manager; Bhupendra Tyagi, manager at Greater Noida authority. The SHO of Badalpur Kotwali and other police personnel were also present.

After the drive, a team led by Prabhat Shankar of Work Circle-1 of the project department reached Shahberi to begin sealing a dilapidated house. Officials said the work will be completed soon with police assistance.