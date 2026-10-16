Gr Noida: Labelling violations flagged during Navratri food safety checks

GREATER NOIDA:

Food business operators must ensure that the products they procure come from licensed or registered, said an official. (HT Photo)

The Gautam Budh Nagar food safety department seized around 240 litres of ghee and 18kg of chilli powder over labelling violations during an inspection at City Mall in Dadri on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

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According to officials, the department also collected six food samples, including two varieties of ghee, chilli powder, makhana, mustard oil and buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), for laboratory testing as part of inspections during the ongoing festive season.

Assistant commissioner (food) II Sarvesh Mishra said the ghee packaging carried claims about the presence of vitamins and minerals, which the department flagged as misleading. The chilli powder packets were missing mandatory details, including the packing date and batch number, and the product was found to be misbranded.

The inspection was conducted at the premises of an online company operating from City Mall in New Basti, Dadri. Laboratory results will determine whether the sampled products comply with prescribed food safety standards. The seized stock, meanwhile, was taken into custody, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Food business operators must ensure that the products they procure come from licensed or registered suppliers. They should also verify the required details and retain purchase bills,” Mishra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Food business operators must ensure that the products they procure come from licensed or registered suppliers. They should also verify the required details and retain purchase bills,” Mishra said. {{/usCountry}}

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The department said inspections and sample collection would continue under the district magistrate’s directions to ensure that food and beverages sold in the district meet prescribed standards.