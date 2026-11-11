Gr Noida offers 10 plots for hospital, nursing homes, schools

GREATERNOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it has decided to launch an e-auction scheme on Thursday, offering 10 institutional plots to set up a hospital, nursing homes and higher secondary schools across the city.

“The scheme aims to expand healthcare and educational infrastructure in the city,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority in a statement. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The scheme aims to expand healthcare and educational infrastructure in the city,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority in a statement.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Four plots have been earmarked for nursing homes in Chi-3 sector and one in Chi-4 sector, three for higher secondary schools in Knowledge Park 5 sector and one in XU-II sector, while one plot for a hospital in Omicron-I sector, said officials.

The proposed nursing home plots range from 677 sqm to 3,537 sqm.

The largest plot, measuring 3,537 sqm, is located in Chi-3 sector, with a reserve price of ₹16.02 crore. The other three plots in the same sector measure 1,270 sqm, 1,500 sqm and 1,500 sqm, with reserve prices ranging from ₹5.62 crore to ₹6.63 crore. A 677-sqm plot in Chi-4 has a reserve price of ₹2.99 crore, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For educational institutions, the Authority has offered three plots in Knowledge Park 5 measuring 23,062 sqm, 17,667 sqm and 6,200 sqm, with reserve prices of ₹66.39 crore, ₹ 54.83 crore, and ₹ 18.58 crore, respectively. Another 5,628-sqm plot is in XU-II for a reserve price of ₹16.2 crore, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For educational institutions, the Authority has offered three plots in Knowledge Park 5 measuring 23,062 sqm, 17,667 sqm and 6,200 sqm, with reserve prices of ₹66.39 crore, ₹ 54.83 crore, and ₹ 18.58 crore, respectively. Another 5,628-sqm plot is in XU-II for a reserve price of ₹16.2 crore, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The 12,000 sqm hospital plot in Omicron-I has a reserve price of ₹32.56 crore, they added.

Registration for the scheme will start this Thursday and close on December 2. The last date for depositing the earnest money deposit (EMD) is Dec 4, while the deadline for submitting documents is December 7. The date and time of the e-auction will be announced separately.

The institutional plot scheme assumes significance as Greater Noida positions itself to benefit from the development of Noida International Airport. With the airport driving investments in manufacturing, logistics, commercial activities and real estate, the demand for supporting social infrastructure, particularly healthcare and education, is also likely to grow, said officials.