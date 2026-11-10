Gr Noida to hire agency to boost sanitation work

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said it has decided to hire an NGO to strengthen sanitation, solid waste management, and public awareness initiatives in Greater Noida West.

The agency, to be engaged for two years, will be responsible for field-level monitoring, community outreach and implementation of various cleanliness programmes, officials said. (HT Archive)

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The agency, to be engaged for two years, will be responsible for field-level monitoring, community outreach and implementation of various cleanliness programmes, officials said.

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The Authority has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to hire the NGO that will have to deploy a 25-member team to work across the area, said officials.

“The agency will have responsibilities including conducting a survey to identify gaps in waste management, assessing sanitation facilities, and preparing an action plan in consultation with authority,” said a Greater Noida Authority in a statement on Monday.

The agency will be tasked with promoting segregation of waste at source, reducing single-use plastic, discouraging littering and waste burning, and encouraging residents to adopt sustainable waste management practices, said an Authority officialrequesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} “It will also organise street plays, rallies, school competitions, awareness campaigns and training sessions for residents, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), village communities, sanitation workers and other stakeholders,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It will also organise street plays, rallies, school competitions, awareness campaigns and training sessions for residents, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), village communities, sanitation workers and other stakeholders,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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The NGO will also map waste collection points, bulk waste generators and waste management infrastructure through geo-tagging and GIS-based technology. It will monitor door-to-door waste collection, roadside garbage removal, drain cleaning and the functioning of public and community toilets, officials said.

As part of its monitoring responsibilities, the agency will inspect all public toilets, community toilets, urinals and other sanitation facilities. It will also track the performance of waste management contractors through the integrated command and control centre, submit geo-tagged photographs and maintain daily records of inspections and complaints, they said.

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The agency will assist the Authority in documentation, data management and preparations for Swachh Survekshan and Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, the officials added.

The authority has set November 25 as the deadline for submitting bids which will be opened on November 27.

Separately, the Authority has also directed bulk waste generators (BWGs) to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, within 90 days, warning of environmental penalties and actions, officials said.

Establishments generating over 100kg of waste daily are considered bulk waste generators. They must register on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal within 30 days, segregate waste into different categories and submit a compliance action plan within 45 days, officials said.

Greater Noida generates around 800 tonnes of municipal waste daily from its sectors and villages, they added.