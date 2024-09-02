Gr Noida: Two chain snatchers arrested in Bisrakh

Noida: The Bisrakh police arrested two notorious chain snatchers allegedly involved in several criminal incidents in Delhi National Capital Region, from near Ajnara Le Garden crossing in Greater Noida, late Saturday night during a routine vehicles’ checking, officers said. The suspects purportedly admitted to being involved in a series of chain snatching incidents across multiple districts, including Delhi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Sachin Kumar, 28, and Gaurav Gautam,32.

“A high-speed chase ensued after the motorcycle riding suspects attempted to evade capture. It ended near a park on the side of the 6 Percent road, where the suspects abandoned their motorcycle and opened fire on the police team. The Bisrakh police retaliated and both suspects were shot in the leg,” said an officer from Bishrakh police station requesting anonymity, adding that later the duo was nabbed and taken to hospital.

Two illegal .315 bore pistols, along with two empty cartridges and two live cartridges of the same caliber were recovered from their possession. An Apache motorcycle and two stolen gold chains were also seized from them, they added.

Police said the suspects have an extensive criminal record, with several cases registered against them in various districts.

During interrogation, the suspects purportedly admitted to being involved in a series of chain snatching incidents across multiple districts, including Delhi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad. They revealed that they frequently targeted women and elderly individuals to snatch gold chains and other valuables, which they later sold in the black market, officers said.

Police are conducting an investigation into their criminal activities, including their past offences and possible connections to other criminal networks in the region, officers informed.

A case under sections 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and sections 3/25/27 of the Arms Act (possession of firearm).