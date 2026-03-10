Greater Noida: Ansal residents allege decade of infra neglect

Greater Noida: Residents of Ansal Housing in Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 1 have accused the Greater Noida authority of neglecting the colony for over a decade, alleging that crumbling roads, sewage overflow, unmaintained parks and broken streetlights have severely deteriorated living conditions. During HT’s visit last week to the Ansal Housing complex, Golf Link 1 colony, which comprises around 900 plots, residents said the area has deteriorated into one of the most unlivable residential pockets in the Noida–Greater Noida region. (HT Photo)

They pointed out how their roads are lying in poor condition, parks have become overgrown and not maintained, sewage overflow has become a recurring problem in several areas, and many streetlights are dysfunctional.

Authority officials, however, told HT that more work is planned in society and it may begin soon.

Irritated over the existing conditions, residents shared that today they describe their neighbourhood as “Broken Roads Colony”.

Residents said that as per the original agreement, the Greater Noida authority was supposed to take over the colony within one year after project completion and subsequently assume responsibility for its maintenance.

However, the takeover is yet to take place even after over a decade, they alleged.

According to residents, the civic infrastructure across the colony has deteriorated sharply over the years. “The project was originally sold to us, claiming that the Authority would take over maintenance without extra cost. But now they are backing away from that commitment,” Vijay K Pahuja, a resident of the colony.

Others shared that many families invested their life savings to build homes in the colony based on assurances made at the time of purchase.

“Many residents here have put their life savings into building a life in this society based on what we were promised. But we feel disappointed,” said another resident, requesting anonymity.

“This colony requires to be duly highlighted due to its total neglect by the Greater Noida authority. As a result, it has become one of the most unhygienic residential colonies in the Noida–Greater Noida region,” said another resident, requesting anonymity while also adding that parks in the colony have “turned into jungles”.

“It has been two years since we deposited the money for better maintenance. Just imagine the interest on ₹4 crore in that time. But instead of taking over the society, they are using our money to appoint contractors for temporary work,” Pahuja alleged.

About the prevailing conditions, officials from the Authority, clarified that maintenance work depends on funds contributed by residents. “The residents contribute additional money for maintenance charges. The Authority then carries out the work using the money that the residents deposit. Whatever amount is currently available with them is used accordingly. When additional funds become available, more work will be done. Meetings regarding this keep taking place at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA),” said Ravindra Singh Gaur, assistant manager, GNIDA.

A senior official, however, assured that work related to infrastructural improvement would commence soon.

“The material is being deposited at the site, and the money for it has been collected from the society residents under a certain policy. We have already completed the tender process. Within the next 15–20 days, the work will move forward and will be completed if everything goes as planned,” said Ajit Bhai Patel, senior manager (electric and horticulture), GNIDA.

Residents, however, said they remain sceptical and are considering to stage protests if the situation did not improve soon.