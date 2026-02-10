Greater Noida: Doorstep waste collection rolled out across Badalpur

GREATER NOIDA: In a bid to reduce open waste dumping across Badalpur and its outskirts, the Greater Noida authority has rolled out a door-to-door waste collection and segregation initiative, officials said on Friday. Residents said open dumping had become a major concern in the area. (HT Photo)

According to officials, peri-urban areas around Greater Noida, especially vacant plots and drains often turn into illegal dumping sites, which environmentalists say contribute significantly to landfill pressure.

Under the initiative which was rolled out on Thursday, household waste in Badalpur is now being collected directly from homes, with dry waste sent to a material recovery facility (MRF) within the settlement for segregation and recycling. Wet waste is handled separately, according to officials from the health department, Greater Noida Authority.

According to officials, the programme aims to reduce the volume of waste dumped in open areas or transported to distant landfills.

“Decentralised waste processing would help ease pressure on landfills serving the region. If segregation and recycling are sustained, it can contribute to cleaner surroundings and a more efficient waste system in peri-urban areas”, said Greater Noida Authority additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Shrilaxmi VS.

Alongside collection, officials said that teams have been visiting households to encourage segregation of wet and dry waste and to explain the risks associated with mixed waste and open dumping.

“The effort is important not only for improving cleanliness and environmental conditions in Badalpur, but also as a model for nearby areas. It will help make Greater Noida a cleaner and more beautiful city”, said the ACEO.

“Waste piling up in open areas has been a constant problem. We are hoping this system will reduce dumping and improve cleanliness”, said Umesh Bhati, a resident.

“Door-to-door collection alone does not solve the problem. Segregation at the household level is what determines whether waste ends up recycled or dumped”, local environment activist and founder, Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE), Vikrant Tongad.