Greater Noida gets 4 more weeks from NGT to submit status on sewers in villages

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted the Greater Noida authority four additional weeks to submit a comprehensive status report on the alleged improper disposal of sewage from around 93 villages in Greater Noida, after the authority’s counsel requested more time to address prior mandates from the tribunal for detailed documentation of sewage disposal measures adopted by it. A waterbody near Surajpur Police Lines in Greater Noida, which is used as wasteland. The drains carrying sewage from villages are diverted into this pond. (HT Photo)

The case, filed in 2021 by Greater Noida resident Pradeep Dahaliya, had alleged rampant discharge of untreated sewage in open areas, on roads, and into stormwater drains from numerous villages under the Greater Noida authority.

An NGT bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel said, “Learned senior counsel appearing for Greater Noida authority seeks four weeks to place on record the latest status as also the details as required by the previous order dated July 19, 2024”.

Following the initial complaint, the tribunal has repeatedly underscored the importance of the authority’s adherence to waste management regulations, highlighting the adverse environmental impact of discharge of untreated sewage on public health and local ecosystems.

The authority, in February 2024, told the NGT that septic tank and de-sludging points had been provided and around 35% households were connected to a sewerage network. It stated that de-sludging vehicles were provided for enabling disposal of septage waste at nearby treatment plants, while a proper sewage network was laid connecting to the treatment plants.

The report further said 43 villages were to be connected with sewage treatment plants by the end of current fiscal while 31 villages will be connected with STP by 2027. There are a total 11,152 households in these villages of which, 7,280 have sewer connections while the process of providing connections to 3,874 households is underway.

The officials also apprised the tribunal previously that there was some hinderance in digging of access road for laying sewer line from individual houses to manholes and also, villagers were reluctant to get sewer connection, apprehending that it would lead to breakage or construction in their houses.

The NGT had directed Greater Noida to provide a detailed report by mid-July on the total volume of sewage generated, the extent of treatment at STPs, and compliance with the Water Act, 1974.

However, the tribunal found Greater Noida’s submissions lacking specifics, prompting it to request additional data on sewage treatment standards and any active measures to prevent pollution in the affected areas.

“Sewage water is being rampantly discharged in the open and is being collected in water bodies. Sewage lines are non-functional here and the situation persists for so long. The authority has again sought for time even though extra time was granted to enter suitable response earlier as well,” said petitioner Pradeep Dahaliya.

The case will now be heard on February 7, 2025.