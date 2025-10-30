Greater Noida: Group assaults 22-yr-old, vandalises his SUV; two held

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man was assaulted by a group of seven to eight people on Tuesday evening after being dragged out of an SUV for allegedly slapping one of the suspects’ father at a religious congregation held in Greater Noida, Beta 2 two days ago, police said on Wednesday, adding that two suspects have been arrested over the incident.

A video of the incident surfacing on social media on Wednesday, shows the men carrying rods, vandalising the SUV and assaulting a man after dragging him out of the vehicle. Police officers are also seen approaching the spot.

HT, however, could not independently authenticate the video clip’s veracity.

“Around two days ago, Sumit Kumar, 22, who works at an automobile showroom and is resident of a village in Beta 2, Greater Noida, was attending a religious function with his family in the village. Just when, a dispute took place between Kumar and the suspect Vineet’s family, who live in the neighbourhood,” said Beta 2 SHO Vinod Kumar.

“Kumar reportedly slapped Vineet’s father Omprakash during the dispute. To avenge the insult, when Kumar was going out for some work on Tuesday around 4 pm, seven to eight people stopped his SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) in the Beta-2 area and assaulted him publicly after dragging him out of the vehicle,” the officer added.

Some locals alerted police on emergency helpline number 112, and multiple teams rushed to the spot. “Two suspects identified as Vineet and Rajendra (single names), both in their 20s and residents of Chuharpur village in Beta-2, were arrested and efforts are underway to nab other suspects,” the SHO added.

A case under sections 191 (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 324 (mischief), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Beta 2 police station on Tuesday night and further probe is underway, said police.