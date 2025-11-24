Greater Noida: Nod to Metro Corridor to connect Multi-Modal Logistic Hub

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority’s 141st board meeting on Saturday approved major mobility upgrades, finalising the alignments for the Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) and Multimodal Logistics Hub (MMLH). On Saturday, this proposal was placed before the Board under the chairmanship of infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and Noida-Greater Noida authority chairman Deepak Kumar in the presence of additional chief secretary Alok Kumar, which was accepted by the Board. (HT Archive)

Both will now be part of Greater Noida’s Master Plan 2041 that contain all the details related with the development of these two projects, said officials.

A 1.8-km elevated metro corridor will link the Greater Noida Depot with the MMTH along the 105-metre road, improving last-mile connectivity. And a new railway line will connect the MMLH at Bodaki to the Dedicated Freight Corridor near New Dadri station, enabling direct freight movement between Mumbai and Kolkata, they added.

“Two big projects of Greater Noida have gone one step further. The proposal to include the Multimodal Transport Hub and Multimodal Logistics Hub in the Master Plan 2041 has been approved. This has paved the way for connecting the multimodal transport hub with the metro line and the multimodal logistics hub with the railway line,” said Greater Noida authority’s CEO Ravi Kumar NG.

On Saturday, this proposal was placed before the Board under the chairmanship of infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and Noida-Greater Noida authority chairman Deepak Kumar in the presence of additional chief secretary Alok Kumar, which was accepted by the Board.

These proposals were placed before the Board on behalf of Greater Noida authority’s CEO.

“Actually, three big projects, Integrated Industrial Township, Multimodal Transport Hub and Multimodal Logistics Hub are being developed in Greater Noida jointly by Greater Noida authority and National Industrial Corporation. Many big firms have been allotted plots in the Integrated Industrial Township on which industries are running… A new railway line is to be built to connect the multimodal logistics hub with the dedicated freight corridor, so that transportation of industrial products between Mumbai and Kolkata can be made easier. Its alignment has been decided,” said Ravi Kumar NG.

A proposal was placed before the Greater Noida authority Board to include this line in the Master Plan 2041, which has been approved by the Board.

At the same time, while deciding the alignment of the metro line from Greater Noida Depot to Multi Modal Transport Hub, a proposal to include it in the Master Plan 2041 was placed before the Board, on which the Board has approved. This route will be approximately 1.8 km long and this elevated line will be built in the corridor of 105 Meter Road.