Greater Noida to hold waste management ranking for housing societies, offices

ByMaria Khan
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 03:18 am IST

The move is aimed at encouraging compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which mandate bulk waste generators to process biodegradable and recyclable waste within their premises

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida administration is holding a cleanliness ranking contest for bulk waste generators, including housing societies and non-residential establishments, to strengthen decentralised waste management and improve on-ground sanitation practices, officials said on Monday.

Most large housing societies fall under the bulk waste generator category, and effective segregation and processing at source is crucial for sustainable waste management,” said a senior official from the Authority’s health department. (HT Photos)

The move is aimed at encouraging compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which mandate bulk waste generators to process biodegradable and recyclable waste within their premises, said officials.

“Under the initiative, residential societies securing the top rank will receive 1 lakh, while those finishing second and third will be awarded 75,000 and 50,000 respectively. Two additional societies will be given consolation prizes of 25,000 each. Identical prize amounts have been earmarked for the non-residential category as well,” said additional chief executive officer (ACEO) (Greater Noida authority) Shrilaxmi VS.

The Authority currently collects only non-recyclable inert waste from such sites.

“Most large housing societies fall under the bulk waste generator category, and effective segregation and processing at source is crucial for sustainable waste management,” said a senior official from the Authority’s health department.

The ranking will be based on multiple parametres, including waste segregation, on-site processing, housekeeping standards and adherence to prescribed norms. The competition, which will run across residential and non-residential categories, will reward top-performing entities, said officials.

“Applications submitted online will be evaluated by a team of experts appointed by the Authority. Winners are expected to be felicitated during the Authority’s proposed flower show scheduled for February,” the ACEO added.

For participation, online applications are open till January 9 on a designated portal.

