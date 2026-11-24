GREATER NOIDA: With a week left for the self-enumeration window under Census 2027 to close, the Greater Noida authority on Monday urged residents to complete the online exercise by November 30.

The self-enumeration exercise, which began on November 16, allows residents to submit their details through the Census portal, without waiting for an enumerator to visit their homes. (HT Archive) more less

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“Residents of all sectors and housing societies are appealed to participate actively in the self-enumeration exercise and ensure that their household details are submitted within the stipulated period,” said Sumit Yadav, municipal census officer and additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

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The self-enumeration exercise, which began on November 16, allows residents to submit their details through the Census portal, without waiting for an enumerator to visit their homes. The exercise is part of the second phase of Census 2027, and it will be followed by house-to-house enumeration.

To facilitate the exercise across the Greater Noida authority area, 2,436 enumerators and 330 supervisors have been deployed, with different localities assigned to the personnel, officials said.

The administration is also seeking the participation of resident welfare associations (RWAs) to encourage households to complete the exercise. Representatives of sectors and residential societies where all residents participate in self-enumeration will be felicitated by senior officials of the Greater Noida authority, Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} RWA representatives said they are encouraging residents in their respective societies to complete the process within the stipulated timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RWA representatives said they are encouraging residents in their respective societies to complete the process within the stipulated timeline. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are encouraging residents across Greater Noida’s sectors to self-enumerate rather than wait for the last few days. RWAs can play an important role in spreading awareness and helping residents understand the process. Accurate household information is important for the Census, and we are encouraging all residents to complete the exercise before the November 30 deadline,” said Devendra Tiger, president of the Federation of Residents Welfare Associations (Greater Noida).

Residents requiring assistance can also approach their respective resident welfare associations for guidance.

Meanwhile, officials have directed enumerators who are yet to collect their duty letters or begin work in their allotted areas to report immediately.

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Yadav warned that negligence in the national exercise would invite legal action, including registration of an FIR under the Census Act. “Negligence in an important national exercise such as the Census will not be tolerated. Employees who fail to follow the instructions will be responsible for the consequences,” he said.