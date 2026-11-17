Greater Noida: A week after the body of a 55-year-old farmer bearing grievous injuries was found in an agricultural field in a village in Rabupura area of Greater Noida, police arrested four men late Sunday night for allegedly bludgeoning him to death, officials said on Monday. On November 8 morning, when the victim’s family, residents of Rabupura’s Mehandipur Bangar village, arrived, he was found dead. (Representational image)

The suspects, who are in their 20s, were identified as residents of Bulandshahr, and Hapur districts, the officials added.

According to police investigation, the suspects trespassed into the field to steal crops. However, the farmer, Ismail, who was in the field during the night to safeguard crops, spotted them. A heated argument broke out, and they killed him while escaping with the crops. On November 8 morning, when the victim’s family, residents of Rabupura’s Mehandipur Bangar village, arrived, he was found dead.

Officials said the body carried multiple injuries all over it, and the victim’s head had been brutally bludgeoned. Police initially suspected it was a case of personal enmity or involvement of someone known to him. However, after piecing together all the evidence and checking hundreds of CCTV cameras, cops spotted four men on two motorcycles moving around the spot.

After the crops stored in the victim’s agricultural field were also found missing and the suspects were captured transporting them on two bikes, they were traced on Sunday, they added.

“When police were checking near Mirzapur Road in Rabupura, four men on two bikes were spotted moving around. In a bid to escape, the suspects opened fire at the police. During exchange of fire, two of the four suspects sustained bullet injuries on legs,” said Rajeev Singh Sisodia, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Greater Noida).

“On November 8, the suspects had escaped with 12 packs of crops in two rounds,” the ACP added

The injured suspects’ condition is stable at the hospital, said officials, adding that the other two did not suffer any injury.

The suspects, who had been allegedly involved in stealing crops from fields for some time, also revealed that they did not took away a tractor parked in the filed as they did not know how to drive it. The suspects had moved to Rabupura on November 4 and stayed in a makeshift house, investigators said.

The suspects had also stolen crops from another field during the same night. Police recovered illegal firearms, two motorcycles and stolen crops from their possession, said officials.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspects at Rabupura police station, and further investigation is underway.