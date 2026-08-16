Gzb: 21-year-old dies a day after DME crash; death toll reaches 2

A 21-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Friday after the car he was in was allegedly hit by a truck on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on August 13, police said.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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A 59-year-old UP Police sub-inspector, Upendra Kumar, had died soon after the incident, which took place at around 5am near Lal Kuan.

According to police, Upendra was part of a team from Aligarh police that had gone to Delhi for a case. They were returning in a rented car with Ashu and his father Satyendra, 45. The other injured passengers were identified as head constable Narendra Kumar, 40; constable Ritik Kumar, 22; and car driver Roshan Singh, 35.

The sub-inspector died soon after the accident, while injured Ashu succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday.

“Ashu’s father is currently undergoing treatment and is in a critical state. Other injured people are said to be stable. Based on a complaint by Upendra’s brother, we registered an FIR against the truck driver on Saturday,” Sachin Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station, said.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way), 125(b) (act endangering life and personal safety), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Kotwali police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way), 125(b) (act endangering life and personal safety), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Kotwali police station. {{/usCountry}}

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“The truck driver fled the accident spot, leaving his vehicle behind. Teams have been formed to trace him. The truck was seized by the police,” the SHO added.