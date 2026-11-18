Ghaziabad: A man has filed a police complaint against two teachers of a playschool in a highrise in Raj Nagar Extension after his two-year-old child allegedly sustained injuries from firecrackers during a Diwali function at the school, police said on Tuesday, adding that an FIR has been registered. The school management, however, denied that any such incident took place (Representational image)

According to police, the complainant said the incident took place on November 5. “The boy’s father has named two teachers of the playschool. It is alleged that the boy sustained injuries on his body due to bursting of firecrackers at the school’s Diwali day function held on November 5. The boy’s father was demanding an apology from the school about the incident, but the school officials maintained that the incident did not happen at the premises. So, he finally filed a police complaint on November 15,” Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police ACP of Nandgram Circle, said.

The school management, however, denied that any such incident took place. “We completely deny the allegations. The boy’s family approached us in the late evening the next day. Our school is on the first floor of the high-rise, and there was no bursting of firecrackers. The police have taken the CCTV recordings, and we are fully cooperating with them,” the teacher operating the play school — also one of the two teachers named in the FIR — said on Tuesday.

Police said the family also lives in the same high-rise.

In the FIR, seen by HT, the boy’s father alleged, “The playschool lit up firecrackers without our permission, and this led to injuries on the body of my child. It is because of the laxity of the two teachers.”

“The boy has sustained some injuries seemingly caused by splinters of firecrackers. The police are investigating the case before any further action is taken,” the ACP added.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 125a (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 288 (negligent conduct regarding explosive substances) against two teachers at Nandgram police station on November 15.