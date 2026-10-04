Gzb suicide: Victim’s family protests outside police stn, alleges harassment

Ghaziabad: Family members of a 40-year-old woman, who died by suicide, protested outside the Tila Morh police station with her body on Saturday, alleging harassment by the police and the family of a 14-year-old girl who went missing on September 9, police said.

Family members of the deceased woman took her body to the Tila More police station and staged a protest (Sakib Ali / HT)

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Police said a case of abduction was filed on September 9 against the deceased woman’s 20-year-old son based on a complaint by the girl’s family.

The protest alleged that 10-12 family members of the girl arrived at their house early on September 30 and threatened them, including the deceased woman. They further claimed that they sought help from the local police post, the policemen allegedly misbehaved with the 40-year-old woman and harassed her, following which she attempted suicide.

Amit Saxena, ACP of Sahibabad, told HT: “On September 30, the 40-year-old consumed some poisonous substance. She died during treatment at a hospital on October 2. On October 3, following an autopsy, the woman’s family took the body to the police station and blocked the road for about an hour. The protestors claimed that they had filmed a video of the alleged harassment by police at the post; however, the local police post in-charge got these deleted. We have seized the mobile phone and will send it to a forensic lab for recovery of the alleged video.”

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{{^usCountry}} “If the family’s allegations are established, we will initiate suitable action against the erring policemen,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the family’s allegations are established, we will initiate suitable action against the erring policemen,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased woman’s husband claimed, “The girl’s family threatened us to bring her back, or they would demolish our house and kill my elder son if he were found anywhere. Policemen also beat me up and asked us to trace my son. As a result, my wife consumed poison and died.”

The Tila Morh police station is located at the intersection of three major roads connecting Sahibabad, Muradnagar, and Loni. Police said the road blockade caused an hour-long traffic snarl.