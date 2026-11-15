Gzb: Woman, her 11-month infant killed as bike hits truck on NH-9

A 27-year-old woman and her 11-month-old child died while three others got injured allegedly after the bike they were on crashed into a mini truck near Sundardeep College on NH-9 on Saturday afternoon, police said. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

According to police, Aslam Hasan, 30, was riding the motorcycle while his wife Gulshan Hasan, a 11-month-old son, a four-year-old daughter, and another six-year-old son were riding pillion. The family is from Hapur and was headed to Delhi at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

“The couple and their three children were on a bike behind the truck, which was taking a left turn on the highway towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. As the bike was speeding and Aslam could not react to the truck taking a sudden left turn, it crashed into the truck,” Shailender Singh, SHO of Wave City police station, said.

The SHO said a police patrol team soon reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to a hospital in Pilkhuwa, where she was declared dead.

“The 11-month-old boy was rushed to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where he died during treatment. A leg of the older son got severed during the accident, and he is undergoing treatment. The husband sustained injuries to his legs, and their daughter has also been injured. They are currently in hospital and undergoing treatment,” the SHO added.

The 38-year-old truck driver is being questioned while both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized, officers said.

“The truck was seized, and the driver was also taken into custody for questioning. The relatives of the affected family were informed, and a formal complaint is awaited from them. Legal action will be initiated as soon as a complaint is received,” Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City Circle, said.