Gzb woman, her 2 daughters die in fire after LPG cylinder leakage

Ghaziabad: A 36-year-old woman and her two daughters died due to severe burns following a fire sparked by an LPG cylinder leakage at their Defence Colony house on Sunday afternoon, police said. Upon inspection, the fire officials found that a suspected leakage in an LPG cylinder in the house caused the blaze, though it stopped but it caused burns to all. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, there were seven people in the house at the time of the incident who were wounded. They were identified as Nathu Ram, 55, his son-in-law Sonu Kumar, 35, and his brother-in-law Mukesh Kumar, 40, apart from Mukesh’s wife Bhagmati Devi, 36 and their three children – Ankit Kumar, 17, Himani (single name), 18, and Priyanka (single name), 16.

“Sonu Kumar, who lives nearby, had come to the house for lunch. When Bhagmati lit the stove, a fire erupted suspectedly due to LPG cylinder leakage. All suffered injuries and were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi by locals,” said assistant commissioner of police (Shalimar Garden circle) Siddharth Gautam, adding, “Bhagmati and her two daughters, Himani and Priyanka, succumbed during treatment.”

The other injured are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Fire department officers said they received a call at 12.07pm on Sunday regarding the incident. They rushed to the spot along with a fire tender from Sahibabad.

“About 5-7 minutes later, we received another call from locals that the fire was doused. Still, our team reached the spot. Upon inspection, it was found that a suspected leakage in an LPG cylinder in the house caused the blaze. It soon stopped but caused burns,” said chief fire officer (Ghaziabad) Rahul Pal.

In a separate incident in Loni on June 12, five people including two minors were charred to death at their house in Tila Shahbazpur area following a suspected short circuit.