Heavy morning rain leaves Noida residents without electricity

Residents of Noida woke up to a downpour on Wednesday that led to the significant dip in temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Traffic jam at Sector 18 underpass in Noida due to waterlogging on Wednesday. (SUnil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The minimum temperature plunged to 25.7 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 28.5°C, while the maximum temperature was 34°C, almost the same as Tuesday’s 34.1°C.

The relative humidity oscillated between 92-99% on Wednesday and the IMD has forecast spells of light rain and thunderstorm over the coming week.

Weather experts said the monsoon trough has moved north and is at its normal position, resulting in rain activity over Delhi-National Capital Region, Punjab, Haryana, and several parts of Rajasthan.

“Since the past few days, the monsoon trough was south of its normal position but now it has moved north and is almost at its normal position and thus, rain activity is expected to increase in the Delhi and NCR, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh. For the next two-three days, there will be intermittent scattered rainfall over Delhi and NCR and temperatures will remain low, giving some relief from the heat,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and meteorology at private weather channel Skymet Weather.

The heavy downpour on Wednesday also heaped miseries on Noida residents with several areas and roads going under water. Commuters faced a tough times reaching offices as several key junctions were waterlogged.

Residents said power supply was interrupted in several areas including Noida’s Sector 22, Sector 45, Sector 49, Sector 82, Haibatpur, and Shahberi in Greater Noida, among other places.

“The rain was intense but only for a brief period and the roads were completely submerged. Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to wade through the flooded roads of Sector 62,” said Sukhpal Singh, a resident.

A similar situation was seen other parts of Noida as well. Sadarpur colony located in Sector 45 was completely flooded and rainwater entered several houses and shops, said residents.

“The road in front of Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45 from gate number 1 till police picket was waterlogged post rainfall,” said Ravi Kant, another resident.

“There was no electricity for the three-four hours in Kohli Vihar of Sector 49”, said Akash Upadhyay, a resident of the area.

“We faced a 10-hour-long power outage in our area,” said Aviral Mishra, a resident of Greater Noida West.

“There is no power supply in Sector 16B since 4am and this has hampered our routine work,” said Sachin Tiwari. another resident from Greater Noida West.

Shubham Maurya, a resident of Swarnim Vihar, Sector 82, Noida, said, “Even the slightest rain is enough to snap power supply. This has become a norm in our area.”

“Power supply was disconnected in a few locations for a brief period only, In other areas that witnessed longer outages, the disruption was due to faults and snags in the line that resulted from uprooting of power poles in the rain,” said Pramod Gagonia, executive engineer. Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, the power distribution company in Noida.