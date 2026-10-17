Hindon bridge linking Noida, Greater Noida delayed over pending NOC

The six-lane bridge across the Hindon river, connecting Noida Sector 146 with Knowledge Park 3 in Greater Noida, faces yet another delay over pending clearance from the irrigation department, according to Noida authority officials.

The Greater Noida authority had previously targeted project completion by September 2026.

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Officials said that while the 290-metre bridge is ready, around 150 metres of the nearly one-kilometre approach road on the Greater Noida side remains unfinished and requires a no objection certificate (NOC) from the irrigation department.

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The Greater Noida authority had previously targeted project completion by September 2026. However, construction began in March 2019 with an initial completion deadline of September 2020.

Rajesh Nim, senior manager at the Greater Noida authority, said: “The project was initially delayed due to a land dispute, which has since been resolved. The IIT Delhi recently vetted the project and submitted its report. We have forwarded the report to the irrigation department and are awaiting its clearance certificate. Work on the approach road will begin once approval is received. The project will be completed in three months.”

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{{^usCountry}} BK Singh, executive engineer at irrigation department, did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BK Singh, executive engineer at irrigation department, did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, local residents have already started using the route, despite the incomplete approach road. Umesh Chauhan, a Sector 144 resident, said his journey to Surajpur now takes around 15-20 minutes. “However, the approach road on the Greater Noida side is unsafe to navigate. Officials must complete the work to make commute easier,” he said.

Officials said that once operational, the bridge will ease the commute for those heading from Sector 146 towards LG Chowk and Surajpur, eliminating the need to traverse the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway up to Pari Chowk. The new route is expected to cut travel time from 30-40 minutes to around 15 minutes, said officials.

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Greater Noida Authority has also floated a tender to install LED streetlights and high-mast lights along the bridge and its approach road.