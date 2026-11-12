Schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been directed to shift classes for students up to Class 5 to hybrid mode from Thursday, allowing children to attend lessons either physically or online, as air pollution continues to remain a concern across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Hybrid mode for students upto Class 5 in Noida, Ghaziabad

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The directions were issued by the district administrations of Gautam Budh Nagar -- which includes Noida and Greater Noida -- and Ghaziabad, following the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) invocation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

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Under Clause 8(i) of Stage 3 of Grap, the Delhi and NCR state governments are required to shift classes up to Class 5 to hybrid mode in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The arrangement allows students to attend classes either physically or online, wherever the facility is available. The option of attending classes online will rest with students and their guardians.

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{{^usCountry}} CAQM invoked Stage 3 of GRAP on November 6, adding its measures to those under Stages 1 and 2. The commission’s sub-committee took the decision after reviewing the prevailing pollution situation and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CAQM invoked Stage 3 of GRAP on November 6, adding its measures to those under Stages 1 and 2. The commission’s sub-committee took the decision after reviewing the prevailing pollution situation and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. {{/usCountry}}

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In Gautam Budh Nagar, district basic education officer Rahul Pawar confirmed that the instructions were issued on Wednesday, following the reopening of schools and government offices after the Diwali holidays. “We have issued the order today (Wednesday), directing all government, government-aided and recognised schools in the district to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday. The school managements have been instructed to ensure compliance with the directions,” Pawar said.

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The district education department has directed school principals and managers to ensure immediate compliance, warning that negligence or violations could invite action under applicable rules.

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“The directions will be applicable to all schools. In the hybrid mode, the students can take up online classes and may also opt for physical classes, if possible,” said OP Yadav, basic education officer, Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad administration has also prohibited all government and private construction and demolition activities until November 20 -- also under Stage 3 of Grap.

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District magistrate Ravinder Mandar held a meeting on Wednesday with officials from various departments and agencies, including the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), transport department, Ghaziabad municipal corporation and public works department. “The district magistrate directed that all government and private construction and demolition projects shall remain closed from November 5 to November 20. The corporation, development authority, all municipal councils, housing development board, and public works department shall constitute five teams each. The teams shall ensure regular inspection in their areas and ensure that no construction work is being carried out,” the district administration said in a statement.

The administration added that senior officers of the departments concerned would be held responsible for any non-compliance and action would be taken against them.

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Ankit Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

The district magistrate also directed that mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling be carried out at twice the present capacity to curb pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin, Ghaziabad recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 297 on Wednesday, while Noida recorded 290 and Greater Noida 257. All three cities were in the “poor” category.