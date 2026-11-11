IIT Madras Pravartak has collaborated with BodhBridge to launch free online training programs for school students, teachers and educators. Registration for the online live programs has started on the official website at bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in. IIT Madras Pravartak & BodhBridge launch free online training programs for school students, teachers & educators

Students, teachers, and educators can enrol in free courses on topics including Career Counselling Certification Training, Leadership Development Program for Educators, and Classroom Management and Student Engagement.

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As per a press statement issued by IIT M Pravartak, school students in classes 7 to 12 will receive training in emerging technologies such as AI fundamentals, EV and Future Mobility, Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship, and Design Thinking and Innovation. They bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, preparing learners for India’s fast-changing, innovation-driven economy.

Each program combines live sessions, case studies, and hands-on activities to build problem-solving, creativity, communication, and innovation skills.

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Speaking about this initiative, Ms. Dhanalakshmi Sampath, Manager, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “These programs serve as a stepping stone from classroom education to the needs of industry, building essential skills in AI, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. By giving students, teachers, and institutions practical tools, we are creating a stronger, forward-looking learning environment.”

The training will be delivered by experts from IIT Madras alumni, the start-up ecosystem, and industry. These programs are offered with free online live training and with an optional certification from IIT Madras Pravartak. The programs will be available in monthly cohorts from November 2026 to January 2027. More than 45,000 teachers have benefited from our free training programs; read the press statement.