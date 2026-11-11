IIT Madras Pravartak & BodhBridge launch free online training programs for school students, teachers & educators
The registration process has started. School students, teachers and educators can apply for free online training programs.
IIT Madras Pravartak has collaborated with BodhBridge to launch free online training programs for school students, teachers and educators. Registration for the online live programs has started on the official website at bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.
Students, teachers, and educators can enrol in free courses on topics including Career Counselling Certification Training, Leadership Development Program for Educators, and Classroom Management and Student Engagement.
J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 343 posts at jkb.bank.in, check details here
As per a press statement issued by IIT M Pravartak, school students in classes 7 to 12 will receive training in emerging technologies such as AI fundamentals, EV and Future Mobility, Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship, and Design Thinking and Innovation. They bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, preparing learners for India’s fast-changing, innovation-driven economy.
Each program combines live sessions, case studies, and hands-on activities to build problem-solving, creativity, communication, and innovation skills.
Mizoram Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam timetable released at mbse.edu.in, check schedule here
Speaking about this initiative, Ms. Dhanalakshmi Sampath, Manager, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “These programs serve as a stepping stone from classroom education to the needs of industry, building essential skills in AI, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. By giving students, teachers, and institutions practical tools, we are creating a stronger, forward-looking learning environment.”
The training will be delivered by experts from IIT Madras alumni, the start-up ecosystem, and industry. These programs are offered with free online live training and with an optional certification from IIT Madras Pravartak. The programs will be available in monthly cohorts from November 2026 to January 2027. More than 45,000 teachers have benefited from our free training programs; read the press statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More