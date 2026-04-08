Illegal LPG refilling racket busted in Dadri, multiple cylinders seized

GREATER NOIDA:Multiple domestic cylinders and equipment used for unauthorised gas transfer were seized in Greater Noida late Monday as a joint team of the supply department and police busted an illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling operation in Dadri, said officials on Tuesday, adding that one person has been arrested in the case. The illegal operation was being run from a residential premises, raising concerns over potential hazards in densely populated areas, said officials. (HT Photo)

The raid was conducted at a house in Tulsi Vihar colony near Natthu Chowk, they said.

“The accused was found engaged in unauthorised transfer of LPG from domestic cylinders to smaller cylinders (non-ISI-marked) for commercial purposes. Such illegal refilling disrupts the supply meant for domestic consumers and poses a serious risk of fire and accidents due to unsafe handling and use of non-standard equipment,” said district supply officer Smriti Gautam told media persons.

The illegal operation was being run from a residential premises, raising concerns over potential hazards in densely populated areas, said officials.

Two filled 14.2-kg domestic cylinders of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and two empty cylinders of the same capacity were recovered from the premises. Additionally, six empty cylinders of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and three empty cylinders of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited were seized, they said.

A 5-kg non-ISI cylinder and equipment used in the illegal operation - including an electronic weighing machine, a refilling nozzle fitted with iron and brass components, and a rubber pipe with regulator - were also recovered, the officials added.

A case has been registered against the accused and other unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, at Dadri police station.

Gautam said the act also constitutes a violation of the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, and is punishable under the Act. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved and ascertain the scale of the racket.

Meanwhile, district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of a gas agency in Ghanghola village, Sadar tehsil.

During the inspection, cylinder stock, records, transportation compliance and safety arrangements, including CCTV surveillance systems were reviewed.

Expressing displeasure over deficiencies such as delayed arrival of the warehouse in-charge and gaps in arrangements, the DM directed officials to strengthen monitoring.

Local police were also instructed to ensure adequate deployment at the agency for security and continuous supervision.

“Transparency in the gas distribution system and ensuring that cylinders safely reach all eligible consumers must remain the top priority. Strict action will be taken in case of any lapses,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, officials said, LPG supply systems are being streamlined, particularly for commercial users, with up to 70% supply being allowed through authorised agencies subject to compliance requirements, including application for PNG connections.