Illicit liquor, public drinking on radar of Noida officials

Gautam Budh Nagar Police and excise officers on Tuesday nabbed two people allegedly involved in illicit liquor trade in the district and busted their operation in Rabupura area
By HT Correspondent, Noida
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:39 PM IST

Gautam Budh Nagar Police and excise officers on Tuesday nabbed two people allegedly involved in illicit liquor trade in the district and busted their operation in Rabupura area.

“We found 50 litre of adulterated raw alcohol from their possession along with five kg urea and 100 gram ammonium chloride. Equipment used in producing illegal adulterating was also found,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.

Police officials said that five other members of the gang are absconding and a search is on for them. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UP Excise Act.

“Most of the illegal supply found here is smuggled from neighbouring states, especially Haryana. However, we have been on alert for a few weeks. The stock has been verified by our inspectors and we don’t have any major issues currently,” said district excise officer, RK Singh.

Noida Police has also been cracking down on public drinking. Over 720 people have been prosecuted under section 290 of the IPC (public nuisance, which is a bailable offence) in the past 48 hours, they said.

“On Tuesday evening, 364 people were booked while 363 were booked on Monday evening for consuming alcohol at public places like parks or markets,” said a police spokesperson.

