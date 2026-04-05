In review, Noida lays out plan for civic infra boost

NOIDA: Officials of the Noida authority have identified a set of 77 projects worth ₹555.04 crore, along with 52 major works exceeding ₹10 crore each, cumulatively valued at ₹1,037.13 crore, for bettering civic amenities in the city. Many of these are in the tendering stage or awaiting approvals, according to the authority officials. A senior official from the water wing apprised that efforts are being made to address long-pending issues (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

At a meeting held this week, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh directed officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure that ongoing works are completed within stipulated timelines. “All departments must coordinate to resolve sector-level issues promptly. Development should be visible on the ground and aligned with public needs,” Singh said.

According to authority officials, drainage and water management remain a key focus area. Plans are underway for the rejuvenation of five major drains in the city; the process of appointing a consultant through an expression of interest (EOI) has been initiated. Officials said work on an under-construction drain in Sector-40 has also been directed to be expedited.

A senior official from the water wing apprised that efforts are being made to address long-pending issues. “Work related to sewer lines, drainage and water discharge is being taken up in a phased manner, with priority given to areas facing persistent problems,” the official said.

Sector-specific civic issues have also been addressed. In Sector-31, directions have been issued regarding covering of drains and installing chimneys. In Sector-20, planned works include constructing public toilets, parking management, drain covers, park repairs and installation of open gyms have been outlined, officials said.

In Sector-43, plans include constructing a boundary wall, strengthening sanitation systems and adding amenities such as gym equipment, swings and dustbins in parks. In Sector-19, road repairs, sewer line issues, stray dog concerns and trimming or removal of large trees have been identified for action.

Waterlogging concerns in Sector-31 C-block are being addressed, along with cleaning operations. In Sector-51, proposals include constructing a community centre, promotion of commercial activity, installation of noise barriers and resolution of sewer-related issues.

Issues related to Nithari and Morna, including expansion of facilities, have also been flagged.

Officials maintained that the review of works was based on public feedback.

So far, the Noida authority has completed over 250 civic works since 2022, with many more projects planned, officials said on Saturday. These pertain to drainage upgrades, road repairs and bettering public amenities.

Data reviewed by the authority shows that 258 works worth over ₹226.47 crore have been completed since 2022, while 13 projects worth over ₹22.61 crore are currently in progress. In addition, 107 works worth over ₹360.39 crore have been proposed, spanning sectors and urban villages.