NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Monday said that the Japanese Park in Sector 94 is nearing completion and set to open to the public by the end of the year.

Japanese Park set to open by end of this year in Sec 94

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Spread on 9 acres near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station, the park is being developed at a cost of around ₹15 crore and will feature Japanese-style gardens, themed swings, water bodies, and walking tracks, said officials.

The park is being developed to showcase aspects of Japanese culture associated with nature, peace, and spirituality, said officials.

“The project is in its final stages and we aim to open it to the public by December end,” said Anand Mohan Singh, deputy general manager (horticulture) at Noida Authority.

The earlier plan was to open the site by October end, but the project was delayed after workers went on leave, he added. “At present, 40 workers are completing the project. We aim to complete it in two months and open by Dec 15,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The project work started in May last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project work started in May last year. {{/usCountry}}

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The park will feature Japanese-style swings, a dragon-shaped swing, selfie points, waterfalls and small bridges. Plants will also be grown using the Miyawaki technique, which can help create dense green cover within two to three years, said officials.

The boundary wall, pathways and several other features are nearing completion. The park will have two water bodies, with a pathway passing over the central one, as well as a jogging track for visitors, said officials.

Japanese gazebos and a Zen garden are among the special attractions being developed at the site. A Zen garden, a traditional Japanese-style landscape designed to promote peace of mind, meditation and introspection, is expected to add to the park’s distinct character, said officials.

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Presently the main structures are in place, but tile works and landscaping remain unfinished. Sections of the paved pathways are incomplete, with loose tiles and construction debris found along the routes. Also, the plantation has not started in the garden, said officials.

Singh said that landscaping and plantation are among the tasks to be completed before the facility opens. CCTV cameras will be installed at key locations, with a video wall to monitor footage and a dedicated control room for safety purposes, said officials.

The Park will provide residents of Sectors 94, 95, 96, 97 and nearby areas, including Supernova residents, a green space for recreation, walking and relaxation, said officials.