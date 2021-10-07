Jewar airport project: Farmers ask Noida authority to compensate for acquired land

Farmers, who have given their land for the Noida airport project, demanded on Thursday that their issues related to plots and compensation should be addressed on a priority basis.

Nearly 300 farmers raised the demands during a meeting organised by Gautam Budh Nagar administration, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh at the Jewar tehsil compound on Thursday.

“Many farmers are yet to get plots and compensation against their land acquired for the airport project. We have submitted our complaint before the administration, and hope that our issues will be attended to and resolved without delay,” said Arif Khan, a farmer from Nagla Shareef village.

The displaced farmers said they have been facing issues in getting the electricity connection and other basic services at the Airport township developed at the Jewar Bangar village.

“The township needs to have separate cremation grounds for members of the Hindu and Muslim communities. The administration is yet to make sure that we get electricity connection without trouble. We had a power connection at our village house, and we were promised that the connection would be shifted to our new place in the township easily. But now, we are facing issues in getting a new electricity connection,” said Ramesh Kumar, a farmer from Rohi.

The district magistrate, Suhas LY, assured farmers that the officials will look into this matter at the earliest. “We have provided plots and other benefits to farmers whose lands were acquired for the airport project. But if they face problems, we will look into each of their problems on a case-to-case basis and resolve those. Some farmers who left the village long ago may have some issues with their plots. The additional district magistrate, XXX, will look into the cases and take appropriate action.”

According to the Yeida, more than 90% of the families affected by the airport project have started constructing houses in the rehabilitation township. “Out of the 3,003 plots that have been allocated in Jewar Bangar, construction work of nearly 2,730 plots has started. Many families have started living in their new houses,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida.

Also, according to MLA Singh, “We had organised this meeting to solve the issues of the farmers, if any. Such meetings will also take place in future, so that these farmers do not face any difficulty.”