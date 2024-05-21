Jewar MLA urges Gr Noida power discom to fix infra, outages

GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh in a letter to the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has sought a swift action to mitigate challenges being faced by residents in urban and rural parts of Greater Noida regarding power outages, and the poor electricity infrastructure. The NPCL, the power distribution company responsible for supplying electricity in most of Greater Noida, said that it is already working on improvising power infrastructure under its jurisdiction. (HT Photo)

Besides, the discom has been also asked to expedite the power-related developmental projects under Greater Noida, including completion of the three power substations that have been proposed and that were set to become operational by July.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The NPCL, meanwhile, said that it is already working on improvising power infrastructure under its jurisdiction.

On Monday, Dhirendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Jewar, in a letter addressed to the NPCL’s managing director and chief executive officer PR Kumar highlighted the public grievances.

The leader sought an appropriate action to fix the issues including unscheduled power outages, voltage fluctuations, proper monitoring and maintenance of the power infrastructure, among others.

The discom has also been asked to enhance the total capacity to 700MW over the coming days and expedite power-related developmental projects in Greater Noida to improvise the power distribution and meet the rising power demand.

“It has come to the fore that residents in urban as well as rural areas of Greater Noida have been reeling under various issues. Recently, a residential complex faced overnight power disruption and this is unacceptable, given that Noida and Greater Noida are the financial capitals of the state and contribute as a major source of revenue to the government,” the MLA said in his letter.

“If such is the situation of these cities, what example are we going to set? I will take the issue in the legislative assembly as well if the grievances are left unaddressed,” he added.

“The NPCL had proposed that the three upcoming power sub-stations would become operational by July but it doesn’t look like that,” the MLA further added.

A copy of the MLA’s letter is with HT.

The NPCL, the power distribution company responsible for supplying electricity in most of Greater Noida, meanwhile, said that it is already working on improvising power infrastructure under its jurisdiction.

Notably, the NPCL has around 160,000 registered power consumers across the city, under its ambit.

Senior vice president (operations), NPCL, Sarnath Ganguly, informed that they are already working towards providing a better power supply.

“We are working on ensuring that improved power supply is provided under the ambit of NPCL and with the development of the three new power substations coming up at Metro Depot, Ecotech 8 and Ecotech 10, we also aim to enhance the total power generation capacity to around 800MW. On Monday only, we reached the capacity of 708.51MW and we have arrangements in place for 1,000MW,” he said.

There is a 30% increase in the capacity from last year and the same is sufficient to cater to the expected peak load of 750MW of this year, the official said.

“We are taking all necessary steps and, we are, at present, in touch with various consumer groups to deliver best services in Greater Noida. We are working on the issues raised,” Ganguly added.