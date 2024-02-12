Kin of electrocuted man protest with corpse at Salarpur powerhouse

A day after a man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, his family and local residents protested at the Salarpur powerhouse with the corpse on Monday, demanding compensation for the death. Family members and relatives of the deceased alleged that the incident occurred due to a high-tension overhead cable that passes very close to their house. (HT Photo)

The protestors blamed the power department for “negligence” and thus sought an action against it.

The 45-year-old deceased Virendra, identified by his first name Virendra, worked as a labourer. And he is survived by a wife and four children.

The death occurred late Sunday at a place that falls under Dankaur police station limits in Greater Noida, a family relative said.

According to Virendra’s uncle, Hukum Singh, a resident of Salarpur, Danakur, the incident happened during a family function being held in the evening at their terrace.

“Virendra had come to attend the function but came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension line. He sustained severe burn injuries, and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead subsequently,” he said.

The family accused the power discom of “inaction” and “negligence”, alleging that despite complaints regarding the wires in the past, no action was taken.

Gautam Budh Nagar police said that a police team from local police station visited the protest site following which the demonstration could be ended and the crowd was dispersed.

“A complaint has been received and a probe is currently underway. And further action will be taken. A case is yet to be registered,” said station house officer, Dankaur police station, Sanjay Singh.

Officials at the power discom, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), under whose jurisdiction, Dankaur in Greater Noida comes, said that the Directorate of Electrical Safety, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has been apprised of the incident.

“A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident and further action will be taken up accordingly,” said sub divisional officer, Dankaur, Shankar Prasad.