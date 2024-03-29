 Lok sabha polls: nomination process begins in GB nagar - Hindustan Times
Lok sabha polls: nomination process begins in GB nagar

ByMaria Khan
Mar 29, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and chief electoral officer Manish Kumar Verma gave the outline of the election schedule and procedures for the district

NOIDA:

As per GB Nagar DM, April 4 is the last day to file nominations while the process of scrutinising the nomination papers will be conducted on April 5. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The Gautam Budh Nagar administration began the process of filing nominations for the GB Nagar constituency on Thursday after the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. A total of 30 nomination forms were collected with no nomination papers being filed on day 1.

He said that April 4 is the last day to file nominations while the process of scrutinising the nomination papers will be conducted on April 5. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nominations by April 8.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the collectorate in Surajpur and CCTVs have been installed. The arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the nomination filing process is conducted peacefully. On the first day, 30 forms were collected while no nominations were filed,” the DM said.

    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

