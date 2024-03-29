Lok sabha polls: nomination process begins in GB nagar

NOIDA: As per GB Nagar DM, April 4 is the last day to file nominations while the process of scrutinising the nomination papers will be conducted on April 5. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration began the process of filing nominations for the GB Nagar constituency on Thursday after the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. A total of 30 nomination forms were collected with no nomination papers being filed on day 1.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and chief electoral officer Manish Kumar Verma gave the outline of the election schedule and procedures for the district.

He said that April 4 is the last day to file nominations while the process of scrutinising the nomination papers will be conducted on April 5. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nominations by April 8.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the collectorate in Surajpur and CCTVs have been installed. The arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the nomination filing process is conducted peacefully. On the first day, 30 forms were collected while no nominations were filed,” the DM said.